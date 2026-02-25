A ONE-WOMAN horror storytelling show is coming to Lichfield.

The Garrick will host the award-winning double bill from sisters Charlotte and Ellie Ball on 25th April.

The show consists of two acts, each promising to bring a “gripping and often darkly funny tale” to the stage.

In the first half, the audience are whisked away to the dark shadowy recesses of HG Wells’ Red Room.

Adapted for the stage in 2024 by Charlotte and performed by Ellie, the show garnered hit reviews at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Charlotte said:

“Both of us are huge fans of psychological horror. HG Wells’ influence on the genre is immeasurable, and adapting his work for the stage has been a delight.”

The second half features Charlotte’s original folk-horror story, Tom Hiccup’s Well, for which the duo won Best New Writing and Best Performer at the Horror at the Fringe Awards in 2025.

Set in the storied and mysterious landscape of the Peak District, the chilling tale concerns murder, capricious nature and what happens when the old spirits become a force for justice in human affairs.

Ellie said starring in the one-woman show was a challenge she relished.

“It’s a lot of pressure, but I really love the level of creative freedom solo performance brings. “Getting to play multiple characters is so enjoyable.”

Tickets for The Night of All Nights can be booked on the Lichfield Garrick website or by calling the box office on 01543 412121.