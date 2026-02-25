A WORLD record holder with ADHD and autism who has overcome addiction and depression is coming to Lichfield to help others understand and harness their neurodiversity.

Andy Stone will speak at The Guildhall on 23rd March about how he spent decades struggling with his mental health and was expelled from two schools.

He also battled alcohol and cocaine addiction and reached the point of wanting to end his life.

But he is now ten years sober and in JHune 2022 completed 70 half-iron triathlons in just 75 days to earn his place in the Guinness World Records.

His talk, The Science of ADHD and the Six Pillars of Health, explains the neuroscience behind ADHD in plain language, covering how the brain works, the role of dopamine and the practical lifestyle strategies that Andy credits with turning his life around.

He said:

“I spent 40 years not understanding why my brain worked differently to everyone else’s. “When I finally got that understanding, everything changed. That’s what I want to give people in that room. “ADHD isn’t a flaw. When you understand how your brain is wired, it becomes your biggest asset.”

When he isn’t speaking or mentoring young people in alternative education centres, Andy works as a professional shark diver.

A documentary about his journey, Substance Abuse to Superhuman, has won more than 24 film festival awards.

Tickets to Andy’s talk are £10 and can be booked online.