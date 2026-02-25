SECONDARY school students have been given a “powerful insight” into the experiences of members of the Armed Forces as part of an Exploring Pride education day at the National Memorial Arboretum.

Inspired by the recently installed LGBT+ Armed Forces Communiyt Memorial, Key Stage 3 pupils took part in workshops and reflective activities.

They also heard first-hand accounts from veterans who served before the lifting of the ban on LGBTQIA+ personnel in 2000.

Sharon Pickering – a Women’s Royal Naval Service veteran, Army Cadet Force leader, veteran community worker with Fighting With Pride and a National Memorial Arboretum volunteer – spoke of her own experiences which saw her lose her career.

She said:

“For younger people, whether they are serving now or considering it, it is vital they understand that LGBTQIA+ personnel were once banned from the Armed Forces and that change came through years of courage and campaigning. “Knowing that history helps protect the progress made and guard against discrimination returning. “As a volunteer at the National Memorial Arboretum and through my work with Fighting With Pride, I see how important it is that all veterans and serving personnel feel recognised and seen. “The memorial honours those who never lived to see their service acknowledged, supports veterans living through this process today, and stands for those who will serve in the future. Being visible at the arboretum is our way of saying we remember, we honour you and we stand with all who have served.”

As well as question and answer sessions with current service personnel and veterans, the students took part in poetry workshops which drew inspiration from the LGBT+ memorial’s An Opened Letter sculpture.

Jaime Seal, learning and families activities officer at the National Memorial Arboretum, said:

“Our Exploring Pride learning day forms part of our wider programme of experience days held throughout the year, designed to help young people engage with complex histories in a meaningful way. “By hearing directly from current service personnel and veterans, and responding creatively to the LGBT+ Armed Forces Community Memorial, the pupils were encouraged to reflect on themes of identity, equality and Remembrance, and to consider why it is so important that every story of service is recognised.”