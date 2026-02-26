A CONFERENCE in Lichfield is highlighting the role of women in local communities and business.

Soroptomist International Lichfield and District will hos the Together We Lead event at Whittington Heath Golf Club on 12th March.

It runs from 10am to 4pm will raise funds for Endometriosis UK.

A spokesperson said:

“Our Together We Lead conference – titled Women Driving Change in Business and Communities – is designed to bring people from business, communities and the voluntary sector together to share learning, experience and ideas. “The programme includes sessions on confidence, inclusion, wellbeing, women’s health, career fulfilment and creating respectful workplaces, with speakers drawn from professional practice, lived experience and community leadership.”

Among the speakers will be educational psychologist Julie Link, growth coach Fiona Campbell Arrand and Beth BackHouse from Endomitriosis UK

Tickets are £55 and can be booked online.