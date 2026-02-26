A PROJECT to deliver a new city centre cinema remains on track, the leader of Lichfield District Council has said.

Doubts had surrounded the development in the former Debenhams store after a move was made to change the main contractor.

The board of the joint venture between the council and Evolve Estates made the “operational decision” in January.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, was questioned on the progress in sourcing a replacement contractor at a meeting this week.

He said:

“A new main contractor to complete the development of the cinema complex in Lichfield has been identified and is currently working under a Letter of Intent, with the formal appointment due to be approved. “The new contractor is already working to review all sub-contracts and novate them across to the new contractor. “In the next couple of weeks, the new contractor will complete a revision of the programme for completing the development of the scheme. At that point, any implications on funding or timeline of the scheme will be reported to the cabinet.”

But Cllr Richard Henshaw, Liberal Democrat representative for Leomansley, questioned when progress would be seen.

He said:

“Walking around the site I saw not a soul on the building or around it.”

But Cllr Pullen said work was still taking place to bring the cinema to fruition.

He said:

“I’ve seen many comments on social media too about not seeing physical work on site, but a construction project like this has a lot of work going on in offices. That is the work that is ongoing. “We’ve managed to secure ongoing services of the project manager and many sub-contractors so work does continue. There may not be labourers on site, but much is going on behind the scenes. “We will start seeing physical labour back on site in the next few days.”