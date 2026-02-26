ANY changes to taxi ranks in Lichfield city centre will require compromise, a senior councillor has said.

It comes after questions were asked about the suitability of existing sites in the city centre, particularly in the wake of pedestrianisation.

Cllr Russ Bragger, Labour member for Stowe ward, said:

“Are there any plans for improved taxi ranks? The Friary bus stop rank is not suitable – and will soon have residents living next to it – and the Tamworth Street rank is not working. “The public deserve a taxi rank that operates during the day as well as the evening and the taxi drivers deserve a suitable place to operate.”

Cllr Richard Cox, cabinet member for community and public protection, said investigations were taking place in a bid to find a better solution.

But he warned no perfect option that would suit all parties might exist.

He said:

“Work is progressing behind the scenes, with pressure being put on Staffordshire County Council to introduce Traffic Regulation Orders for the Friary and Tamworth Street ranks so that they can be enforced and put to better use. “Longer term, we are looking at new locations for ranks in the city, but all options are a compromise. “A return to Bore Street is out of the question due to pedestrianisation, but until now this has been the only suggested option from the taxi trade. “Further discussions are due to go ahead between the trade, RMT union and the council next week. In the meantime, during the day there are ranks at the train stations and an informal rank in the bus station.”