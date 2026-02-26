THE learner swimming pool has reopened at Burntwood Leisure Centre.

The facility shut earlier this month after issues with pumps were identified.

But despite the learner pool reopening, swimmers hoping to use the main pool are still unable to do so.

A spokesperson for the leisure centre said:

“Our small learner pool reopened following the successful completion of essential pool plant repairs. “This means, public sessions, Ducklings lessons and our Learn To Swim stage 1 and 2 lessons will recommence. “The main pool remains closed at this time as further works are completed.”