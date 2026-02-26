THE line-up has been confirmed for the return of The Alter Comedy Club in Lichfield next month.

The show at The Hub at St Mary’s on 25th March will be compered by Jon Pearson and feature the likes of Harry Stachini, Faizan Shah and Eryn Tett.

The Alter Comedy Club’s producer Richard Poynton said:

“We continue to sell out show after show – a testament to the brilliant acts and also to the beautiful, intimate setting of The Hub. It’s a winning combination and makes for a fantastic night out.”

Tickets for the show are £15 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.