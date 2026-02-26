A LOCAL MP has launched a call for “immediate reform” of how business electricity prices are set and sold.

Labour’s Sarah Edwards says The Trust and Transparency Charter has been backed by a number of trade bodies.

It comes after news that household energy bills are set to fall – but no equivalent support has yet been announced for businesses.

The MP for the Tamworth constituency, which covers Shenstone, Stonnall, Fazeley, Whittington and Mile Oak, called for additional support during Prime Minister’s Questions.

She said:

“Too many businesses are operating in an energy market where the true costs are hidden and fairness is far from guaranteed. “When pricing is opaque and commissions are buried, competition cannot work properly and smaller firms end up paying more. “The TNT Charter sets a clear standard for transparency and accountability. I am calling on suppliers, brokers and trade bodies to sign and show they stand for fair dealing. “The Government and Ofgem already have the powers to act – they must now use them. “I will continue pushing for these reforms in Parliament until transparency and fairness are the norm in business energy.”

The MP said that business electricity prices remain around 30% higher than those paid by competitors in France and Germany, while 47% of small businesses now cite energy as their main cost pressure.

Kate Nicholls OBE, chair of UK Hospitality, said:

“Hospitality businesses have faced very real challenges navigating soaring energy bills and complex contractual arrangements, with limited choice many reliant on unregulated brokers to secure a deal. “This charter is a good step forward to tackle those problems and help bring down bills.”