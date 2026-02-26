FORMAL plans have been submitted for a new housing development which could see 430 homes built in Burntwood.

Cameron Homes has drawn up proposals for the £150million scheme on land off Highfields Road in Chasetown.

The development would see 185 of the properties earmarked as affordable housing.

Kate Tait, group strategic land and planning director for Cameron Homes, said:

“This grey belt site is currently inaccessible, unutilised land in a highly sustainable location where bus routes, schooling and high street amenities are within easy walking distance. “Chasetown has a long history as a mining village, but with the last mine here closing down in 1959, this large site presents a compelling opportunity to deliver energy-efficient aspirational homes, while also providing new amenity space, highways improvements and extensive green infrastructure. “Our £150million plans would create hundreds of construction jobs, revitalise the area and deliver benefits for the whole community. “Lichfield District Council has a significant housing land supply shortfall, with Burntwood needing to accommodate 1,350 new dwellings by 2029. Strategic proposals like this are required to meet the local demand for new housing. “We will continue to work alongside officers, councillors and consultees while this planning application is considered.”

The access to the new development is proposed off Highfields Road, with new pedestrian and cycle links also being added.