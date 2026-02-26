STAFFORDSHIRE Police say the number of officers will increase over the coming year.

The force is set to recruit 26 new officers as part of plans to “strengthen local policing teams and focus on increased visibility”.

It comes after approval for an increase in council tax to fund Staffordshire Police.

As well as the new officers, the force said investment new technologies to bring data together quickly and use digital forensics would help to create additional capacity.

Acting Chief Constable Becky Riggs said:

“We recognise the need for additional officers in local policing. Despite funding being challenging, we’ve achieved that through this increase in the council tax precept and our savings programme. “It is our ambition to be an outstanding local police service that delivers what matters to victims and local communities. While we operate within a challenging and changing environment, our plan remains ambitious. “Thanks to previous investments that have been made, we have seen reductions in key areas such as residential burglaries and theft from the person.”

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams said:

“This has been another challenging year for setting the police budget. Once again, Government grant funding does not fully cover the increased cost of inflation, pay rises or national policy decisions. “The Government talks about increased ‘spending power’ for emergency services, but unfortunately this relies on above-inflation increases in local council tax. “My preference would always be not to raise council tax. However, this would lead to real cuts in your police service and a reduction in their capability to keep you safe. “Every penny raised will be focused on strengthening the service, so it is fit for the future. This, coupled with robust savings, will mean we are all better off and safer. “It will allow us to continue investing in officers and staff, and ensure they have the equipment and skills required to keep themselves – and you – safe.”