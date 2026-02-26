A COUNCILLOR says the closure of a community-run youth club has highlighted the need for more provision for young people in Burntwood.

Fun Club Hub CIO has confirmed it will no longer run the facility at St Anne’s Church.

Leaders at the organisation said the Wednesday night sessions held in the town had outgrown the venue.

A statement said:

“After working at St Anne’s for the past year, Burntwood Youth Club has unfortunately had to close the Wednesday night sessions. “Due to the club’s success – regularly supporting around 50 young people each session – the current venue is no longer suitable for providing a safe and effective open-access youth club environment. “We feel that in these circumstances we are no longer able to meet the needs of the young people as we would want to. “As a result, we are now exploring alternative venues. In the meantime, we will be focusing on organising tips and other activities to continue supporting our young people.”

Cllr Darren Ennis, Labour representative for Chasetown ward at Lichfield District Council, said the loss of the club would be felt hard by young people in the town.

“It’s really sad to see the announcement that Burntwood Youth Club at St Anne’s has had to close. “Firstly, a huge thank you to Kerry, Liz and everyone involved in Fun Club Hub. What they created was more than just a youth club – it was a safe and welcoming space where young people could spend time, build friendships and feel part of something positive. That matters more than people sometimes realise. “The fact the group has outgrown its venue says everything about the demand we have here in Burntwood. “Our young people are clearly asking for places to go, and right now we simply do not have enough provision locally. This is something we cannot ignore.”

A budget amendment this week saw Lichfield District Council approve additional funding to help support the development of youth provision across the district.

Cllr Ennis said:

“This gives us a real opportunity to start looking at proper and longer term solutions. “We will be working with colleagues at both Lichfield District Council and Burntwood Town Council , alongside local partners and organisations, to explore what we can do next. “This includes identifying suitable venues and supporting groups like Fun Club Hub to continue and grow. “We are at the early stages and I do not want to overpromise on timescales, but the conversations are starting now and this is a priority. “Our young people deserve better and together we need to make this happen.”