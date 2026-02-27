CHASETOWN will be desperate to halt a dismal run of form as they head to struggling Darlaston Town this weekend.

The Scholars have endured a miserable spell which has seen them lose four games on the bounce, including a 4-1 drubbing at Mossley last time out.

But they will come up against another opponent licking their wounds after Darlaston were thumped 9-1 by Clitheroe in their previous fixture.

Despite their poor run, Chasetown still sit just nine points off the play-offs.

Darlaston, meanwhile, find themselves four points from safety in 20th place.

Kick-off tomorrow (28th February) is at 3pm.