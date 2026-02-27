A CITY centre business is set to expand into a neighbouring unit.

Plans have been submitted for new signage and shopfronts for Specsavers to utilise 45 Market Street.

The unit is adjacent to the existing opticians outlet run by the company in Lichfield city centre.

A planning statement said:

“Specsavers already trade from the neighbouring unit at 43 Market Street, but this application is for a new store that handles hearing care appointments and services only, whereas the existing store will only handle eye care appointments and services.”

Full details can be found on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.