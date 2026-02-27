A COUNCILLOR says residents “deserve joined-up thinking” after it emerged a retirement village in Lichfield cannot be reached by a bus service.

A meeting of Lichfield District Council heard this week that standard public transport vehicles are not able to access the Blackberry Court development on the Roman Heights scheme in Streethay due to roads being too narrow.

It comes as the local authority prepares to pull the plug on the on-demand LinkUp bus service due to lack of usage.

But Cllr Matthew Wallens, Reform UK representative for Curborough, said the fact the development was approved without a recognition that buses would not be able to reach it highlighted a lack of joined-up thinking.

“Planning committees must do their homework when approving applications, particularly when negotiating Section 106 agreements. “If a development is going to rely on public transport, then deliverable, practical bus provision should be secured at that stage and not treated as an afterthought once residents have already moved in. “Section 106 funding exists precisely to mitigate the impact of development. Where transport access is essential, especially for older residents, that needs to be properly considered and built in from the outset. “Good planning means infrastructure keeps pace with growth. Residents deserve joined-up thinking not expensive fixes later funded by the taxpayer.”

The access issues came to light in a debate on the LinkUp bus service, which was branded “an absolute waste of public money”.

Funded by money from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, the provision allowed residents to use the bus to access routes not served by existing operators.

But Cllr Sue Woodward, leader of the Labour opposition group at Lichfield District Council, said the service had been a costly one.

“The huge cost per journey – £200 per journey when the fare is £3 – is an absolute waste of public money. It’s just ridiculous.”