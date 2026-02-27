LICHFIELD return to league action this weekend as they look to shrug off the disappointment of a cup defeat.

The Myrtle Greens welcome Bournville to Cooke Fields tomorrow (28th Februry).

The city side sit sixth in the table, but will face a tough test against visitors who have been beaten just three times this season.

Elsewhere tomorrow, the 2nds travel to Market Drayton.

On Sunday, there are three key cup games for the club’s junior sides. In the morning, there are tthe under 14 boys will be aiming to mirror the under 15 and under 13 sides in reaching a county cup final when they face Wolverhampton at home at 11am.

Both the girls under 18s and udner 16s have won their way to the cup final of the National Cup Regional Trophy. The latter are at home against Northern at 1pm, while the under 18s travel to Old Northamptonians with kick off at the same time.

The sides are well prepared with good recent form – and the 16 group have been receiving expert advice from England World Cup winner Amy Cokayne in the past week.