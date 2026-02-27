AN Easter egg appeal has been launched in Lichfield.

The collection is being organised by Elaine’s Toy and Gift Appeal in partnership with the Central Co-op store on Curborough Road.

A basket in store will allow people to drop-off Easter eggs until 20th March.

Elaine Hutchings BEM said:

“We would like to keep the community spirit alive and continue to support children and families throughout the year. “We will be working with schools, services and groups so that the donations reach as many people as possible. “If any local businesses would like to come onboard or donate then they can contact us at elainesgiftappeal@gmail.com or by calling 07971 475138.”