CHASETOWN put their miserable run of form behind them to win 1-0 at Darlaston Town.

The hosts were something of an unknown after a recent change of management saw a new-look squad turn out.

But the Scholars were in no mood to give them an easy introduction with Joe Thompson firing over early on.

Chasetown thought they should have been awarded a penalty in the 35th minute when Nathan Cameron appeared to be fouled in the box, but the appeals were waved away by the referee.

Luke Yates was next to probe the Darlaston back line as his low delivery flashed across the six-yard box without anyone able to apply the crucial touch.

There were more penalty appeals dismissed for the Scholars as Tyrell Skeen-Hamilton went down under a challenge.

The best chance of the opening period came in first-half stoppage time when Thompson’s diving header flew just wide of the upright.

Darlaston went close five minutes after the restart, but were denied by a smart save by Curtis Pond – and the visiting stopper repeated the trick five minutes later as the home side began to enjoy the better of the possession.

Sub Tom Thorley tried to wrestle back control for Chasetown, but his volley was inches over.

The breakthrough eventually went the way of the Scholars though when Yates charged down a clearance by the Darlaston keeper and the ball found its way into the net to secure a vital three points for Jamie Hawkins’ men.