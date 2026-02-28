THE Lichfield Garrick has unveiled a packed new season of shows.

The city theatre will host productions such as the UK professional debut of musical Disenchanted, which smashes away the fairytale stereotypes to create a rebellious troop of women unified in a thirst for independence.

The schedule will also include favourites such as Blood Brothers and The Buddy Holly Story in the coming months.

Comedy will be served up by the likes of Ivo Graham and Jonny Cole, while storytelling will shine through in a production of Pepper and Honey, Private Peaceful and Tom Brace Saws Himself in Half.

Familiar faces will take to the stage with the likes of Tracy Borman OBE bringing her Tudors on Tour show to the city, while Ore Orduba’s Vintage Boys and Jake Quickenden’s Wham! The Show are on the bill too.

Other stars set to grace the Garrick include poet Michael Rosen, viral sensation Josh Pugh and Royal expert Professor Kate Williams.

Younger theatre-goes can enjoy The Gruffalo’s Child, The Tiger Who Came to Tea and Ice Age Adventure Live.

For the full programme, visit lichfieldgarrick.com.