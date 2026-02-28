LICHFIELD’S MP has warned the telecoms system is failing rural communities.

Dave Robertson led a group of more than 20 MPs in writing the Science, Innovation and Technology Committee and to the Minister for the Digital Economy to highlight how the issue was holding back the UK’s 5G rollout.

The two letters point to issues with patchy signal, a lack of choice and higher costs to secure reliable network connectivity.

Delays with 5G rollout comes despite Government research showing that widespread access to high-quality 5G could add £159billion to the economy by 2035.

The MPs also warn that changes to the Electronic Communications Code and the Product Security and Telecommunications Infrastructure Act have created a system that discourages landowners from hosting masts and leaves wireless providers with no obligations to deliver coverage or service quality.

Lichfield’s MP said:

“I want to ensure that rural communities are not left behind – and that the UK keeps pace with other countries. “We must make sure every region benefits from stronger, more reliable connectivity.”