AN exploration of neurodiversity will take place at a show in Lichfield.

The Art of Neuro Theatre will be brought to the stage at the Garrick on 5th March.

A spokesperson said:

“This theatrical presentation was created by members of Upstagers and Liberty under the guidance of director Steve Mitchell. It is drawn from material generated in immersive drama games and experiential role play. “This show is one way to address neurodiversity as part of training and education. The group will be exploring fresh ways to work towards a greater understanding of the subject and would like you to join us on that journey.”

For ticket details call the box office on 01543 412121 or visit the Lichfield Garrick website.