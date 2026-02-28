LICHFIELD City shared the spoils after a mid-table stalemate at Long Eaton United.

Jude Taylor had early chances for the visitors, but the keeper was equal to one shot and another flew over the bar.

Long Eaton’s first opportunity of note saw a dangerous ball flash across the box without anyone applying a finishing touch.

The home side’s Jahvan Davison-Miller was proving a thorn in City’s side with a number of crosses before he went close himself, but was denied by a well-timed challenge from goalkeeper Brendon Bunn.

The second half saw Long Eaton test Bunn early on with an effort from the edge of the box that the Lichfield stopper was equal to.

At the other end, Harry Eden might have done better after he was found by a Jamie Spiers header, while Callum Griffin’s header was kept out by a point-blank stop from home keeper Lewis King.

Davison-Miller went close for Long Eaton when he raced through and lifted the ball over Bunn only for his effort to drop wide of the target.

Harvey Smith has a good chance to win it for City, but home goalkeeper King came out on top in a one-on-one encounter.

Davison-Miller’s impressive performance continued with an effort hitting the bar as an entertaining game ended without a goal.