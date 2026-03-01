THE Roses will be the next film shown at Burntwood Afternoon Cinema Club.

Starring Oliva Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch, the movie follows a couple who face marital woes when a career falters and another soars.

A spokesperson said:

“What begins as a fairytale romance soon descends into a hilariously bitter battle for their dream house, with both sides resorting to ever more cunning and outrageous tactics. “From the writer of The Great and the director of Meet the Parents, this is a sharp, satirical black comedy that showcases two of Britain’s finest actors at the top of their game. “If you enjoyed Olivia Colman in Wicked Little Letters, you’ll relish seeing her trade barbs with Cumberbatch in this tale of love, rivalry and just how far we’ll go when things fall apart.”

Tickets for the screening at Burntwood Memorial Hall at 2pm on 17th March are £5. To book, visit the Lichfield Garrick website or call the box office on 01543 412121.