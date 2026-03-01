LICHFIELD City Women could take a step closer to the title when they host Walsall this weekend.

The Trade Tyre Community Stadium side currently sit eight points clear of The Saddlers at the top of the table.

But with the visitors having three games in hand, City know that victory this afternoon (1st March) could put daylight between the division’s two front-runners.

Lichfield go into the game on the back of a 6-4 triumph over Chasetown, while Walsall came out on top against Telford United last time out.

Kick-off is at 2pm.