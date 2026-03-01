LICHFIELD Hockey Club’s men bounced back to winning ways with a 3-2 triumph at Loughborough Students.

The city men got off to a bright start as they made their early control of the game cound when Adam Geldard deflected a ball into the path of Matthew Cooper who made no mistake with the finish.

The lead was soon doubled when a penalty stroke was awarded and Chris Gardner slotted home.

The hosts were in complete control when Ethan Frost deflected a high shot into the goal as Lichfield marched into a 3-0 lead.

But the students found a way back when a turnover in the middle of the pitch resulted in them opening their account.

Lichfield soon found their lead cut to one when a penalty stroke was awarded and converted.

Although the city side created a number of chances to finish the game off, the ball just wouldn’t go in – but the defence stood strong and gave the students no chance of finding an equaliser.