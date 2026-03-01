ENFORCEMENT is being stepped up around a Lichfield school to tackle problem parking.

Action is being taken after complaints about vehicles waiting near The Friary School.

A spokesperson for the school said:

“We’ve been updated by the local authority that parking restrictions will be enforced in the areas surrounding the school in response to ongoing safety and access concerns. “All parents and carers are advised to ensure they park only in authorised places to avoid penalties – and to help keep our school and local community safe.”