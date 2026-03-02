POLICE are appealing for information after reports of a man acting suspiciously near a property in Lichfield.

The incident happened on Pentire Road at 11.55pm on Saturday (28th February).

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“A male has approached the front door and appeared to be looking around and acting suspiciously. “He didn’t knock the door or ring the bell while he was there. He then walked off the drive and left the area. “The male has been described as white, aged 20 to 30, with short hair, a light coloured top, dark trousers and tattoos on both arms.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.