CHASETOWN have bolstered their ranks with two new signings.

Centre back Nat Kelly joins having previously turned out for the likes of Stafford Town, Halesowen Town, Solihull Moors and Alvechurch.

He is joined by former MK Dons scholar Isaac Olaye. The winger has signed on a dual registration from Stourbridge.

Manager Jamie Hawkins told the club website:

“Nat is someone we have been familiar with and tracked since our battles with Halesowen a few seasons ago. “In light of recent injuries, I am delighted to be able to bring him to the club. He is a quiet guy, but a really good character and will fit into our group with ease. “I would like to thank Stourbridge for agreeing to the dual registration of Isaac. He has pace to burn which will complement our attacking players. “We look forward to seeing him scoring and creating goals on a Chasetown shirt.”