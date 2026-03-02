AN opposition councillor says he is “delighted” Lichfield District Council’s budget was amended in order to allocate funding for youth projects.

Labour and the Liberal Democrats both supported the change to the Conservative financial plans.

The amendment – which included £100,000 to support the development of youth hubs – eventually passed by 24 votes to 23.

Cllr Paul Ray, leader of the Lib Dem group, said:

“We have worked collaboratively with the Labour group to bring forward some important amendments to the council’s budget for the benefit of our residents. “I am delighted that those amendments were passed – and in particular that there is now some initial funding for youth centres in Lichfield and the wider district. This is something the Lib Dem group specifically proposed and are passionate about. “We are all aware of anti-social behaviour in Lichfield and there was a recent police dispersal order put in place for the city centre. “We also want to show a commitment to the youngsters in our community, so we want to see a youth centre in Lichfield. There were youth centres in the past, but there’s nothing now. “This is a serious issue and we do need to do more to support the youngsters in our area. “I have been involved in various discussions over recent months about a youth centre for Lichfield and the intention behind this budget is that it is initial funding to pay for surveys, drawings etc so that once premises are found, the youth centre project can be progressed. “I appreciate that this project would need other and more significant funding, but this initial funding should mean that we can get this project moving. “The Lichfield Lib Dems are delighted that this budget was approved as it shows a real commitment to the youngsters in our community.”

A recent meeting saw Conservative councillors question the real impact the funding would have.

Cllr Doug Pullen, Conservative leader of the council said:

“It’s £100,000 for consultants – that’s absolutely disgusting. “We are already providing over £100,000 to youth clubs within the district, even though it is not our statutory responsibility. It’s the county council’s responsibility. “We are funding two apprentices working with Liberty Jamboree to work with the youth of our district, so we’re not spending money on consultants, but on our youth in this district.”

But Labour’s Cllr Darren Ennis said the funding would support groups looking to offer provision for youth facilities in the area.

He said:

“Burntwood has been hammered and had our youth club taken from us by Staffordshire County Council without an alternative, but we are stepping up to put plans in place. “When I was younger I was on free school meals and went to every youth club going as there wasn’t much to do at home. It gave me a chance to meet people and give me confidence. Where is that for our children today? “If we aren’t willing to invest £100,000 to just look into what’s possible and what we can do, why did we get elected? Isn’t that our job to make sure people get the opportunity we had when we were younger?”

Cllr Rob Strachan, Conservative cabinet member for finance and commissioning, said while he agreed facilities were needed, there was no evidence about how the money would deliver them.

He said:

“True youth hubs and clubs cost significantly more than is being asked for. A complete project needs real partnership of all authorities to bring funding together, but this isn’t the way to do it. “The youth club in my village didn’t need consultants. It was local volunteers who hired the village hall. I’m aware of three church run youth clubs in the city that are open to all and keen to expand – and we are already involved in the sector. “It is an emotive subject and we are not opposed to providing facilities, far from it. But this specific proposal feels like a knee-jerk response with very little flesh on the bones.”