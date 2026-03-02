LICHFIELD City Women moved a step closer to the title with a 2-0 win over nearest rivals Walsall.

A cagey first half at The Trade Tyre Community Stadium saw few chances for either side.

Lichfield eventually found the breakthrough eight minutes into the second half after Shelbie Cartwright found Courtney Dilger and she finished smartly from a tight angle.

City’s advantage was doubled just after the hour mark when sub Skye Lakin-Wright rose highest to head home a free kick.

The result means Walsall now sit 11 points behind Lichfield with three games in hand.