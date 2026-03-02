LICHFIELD Hockey Club’s women were left disappointed after returning empty-handed from Rugby and East Warwickshire.

The city women went ahead quickly in the first half after a deliberate foul in the D resulted in a penalty stroke. Ella Delderfield stepped up and converted with ease.

There was plenty of end-to-end play in the first half, but neither team could convert to send the visitors in at half-time ahead.

The second period saw the physicality ramped up a notch, with a Rugby player sent off for barging a player after the whistle had been blown.

But Lichfield weren’t able to capitalise on the dismissal and the hosts used it as fuel to launch a series of attacks.

With less than 15 minutes to go, Rugby finally got lucky and nudged it over the line after a scramble in front of goal.

Disappointed but not deterred, Lichfield continued to push up the pitch to try and take the lead once again, but it left them open at the back and the hosts again attacked quickly to create an overload for them to slot in a second in the dying moments.