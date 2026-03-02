LOCAL sports clubs will be among the organisations to benefit if plans for allocation of more than £1.4million of funding are approved.

Members of Lichfield District Council’s cabinet are set to discuss the latest Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) allocations at a meeting this week.

Eleven projects are set to benefit from the money which is provided by developers when building projects are carried out in the local area.

They include:

£500,000 to Streethay Parish Council towards the delivery of Streethay Community Centre

£200,000 to Chasetown Football Club towards the changing room project

£105,000 to Burntwood Rugby Club for pitch enhancement and maintenance

£99,454 to Fazeley Town Council towards the Victory Terrace Play Area

£80,000 to Burntwood Dragons and Phoenix Football Club for the conversion of disused changing facilities to a seated cafe area along with toilet facility

£75,000 to South Staffordshire College towards the Lichfield College Art Gallery

£60,000 to Lichfield Hockey Club for pitch resurfacing

£36,000 to Lichfield Sports Club and Vale View Crown Green Bowling Club towards construction a Crown Green Bowling Green

£14,500 to Elford Boys Football Club for the Elford sports field car park

£3,000 to Wiggington and Hopwas Parish Council for the Hopwas defibrillator project

£2,580 to Kings Bromley Bowling Club towards path renewal and green reboarding

A further £300,000 will be earmarked “in principle” for a new Burntwood pump track pending an agreement on a location for the scheme at Chasewater.

However, some projects which applied for a share of the funding pot missed out, including the Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust, a mutli-sport facility in Fradley and the replacement of temporary buildings at King Edward VI School.

Other initiatives to fall short were traffic calming in Shenstone, a BMX track in Drayton Bassett and development of a new pitch at Alrewas Cricket Club.

The Lichfield Rail Promotion Group also saw efforts to secure £1million to support a potential reopening of the Lichfield to Burton railway line rejected.

A report from Cllr Alex Farrell, cabinet member for housing and the Local Plan, said:

“The remaining £183,466 that hasn’t been allocated in this bidding window will be rolled over to the next bidding window. “Moving forward, given the context of local government reorganisation we propose to invite CIL applications twice a year to give local organisations maximum opportunity to benefit from CIL that has been generated from development in the district.”

The allocations will be discussed by Lichfield District Council’s cabinet at a meeting tomorrow (3rd March).