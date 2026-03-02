A LOCAL woman has partnered with businesses to provide book bundles for schools.

Kate Styles, a qualified primary school teacher, is the founder of The Story Nook.

She worked with local businesses to sponsor the curated sets of books designed to boost children’s mental health and emotional wellbeing.

Kate said:

“The sponsored books are being donated to local schools, either chosen directly by the businesses themselves or selected by me to ensure they reach schools where they are most needed. “As both a teacher and a parent, I strongly believe that when we give children the language to understand their feelings, we give them confidence for life.”

Kate hopes to continue working with local companies to deliver more community book initiatives in future.

For more details on getting involved visit thestorynook.org.uk or email thestorynookbooks@gmail.com.