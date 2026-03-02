PEOPLE are being invited to apply for a plot at local allotments.

Spaces have become available at Wharfside Park Allotments following a recent expansion.

Located near Burntwood, the increased capacity has been introduced after bosses said they had seen “increasing interest” from locals wanting to grow their own.

A spokesperson said:

“Plot holders grow a wide variety of fruit and vegetables, plant pollinator-friendly flowers, keep bees to support biodiversity and some even keep chickens for fresh eggs. “The committee hopes the expansion will welcome a new generation of growers, from seasoned gardeners to complete beginners looking for a greener, more connected lifestyle.”

For more details and to apply, visit www.wharfside.org.