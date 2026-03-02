A SWIMMING pool at Burntwood Leisure Centre is set to reopen following repairs.

The facility was forced to shut last month after a failure of pumps and pipework.

The learner pool has already reopened, but now Lichfield District Council has confirmed the main pool will welcome swimmers once more from 6.30am tomorrow (3rd March).

A spokesperson said:

“Following the reopening of the learner pool at Burntwood Leisure Centre last week, we are pleased to confirm the main pool will reopen tomorrow. “We look forward to welcoming swimmers back and can confirm the scheduled sessions and lessons will recommence. “We’d like to thank users of the Burntwood Leisure Centre for their understanding and patience while the repairs were carried out.”