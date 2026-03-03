POLICE are appealing for information after a woman died in a crash in Barton-under-Needwood.

The incident, involving a grey Audi, happened on Barton Gate at 10.45pm on Saturday (28th February).

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“Officers attended the scene alongside colleagues from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service and West Midlands Ambulance Service.

“Sadly, a woman died at the scene. Her family are being supported by specialist officers.

“A 32-year-old man, from Great Wyrley, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.”