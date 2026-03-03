POLICE are appealing for information after a woman died in a crash in Barton-under-Needwood.
The incident, involving a grey Audi, happened on Barton Gate at 10.45pm on Saturday (28th February).
A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:
“Officers attended the scene alongside colleagues from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service and West Midlands Ambulance Service.
“Sadly, a woman died at the scene. Her family are being supported by specialist officers.
“A 32-year-old man, from Great Wyrley, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.”
Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 920 of 28th February.