CHASETOWN’S play-off hopes suffered a hit as they went down 1-0 at Newcastle Town.

The Scholars had been hoping to make it back-to-back wins, but came up short after falling behind to a first half penalty.

Jamie Hawkins’ men had the first chance of note inside the first ten minutes when Tyrell Skeen-Hamilton latched onto a poor clearance by keeper Joe Slinn, but he could only fire into the side-netting.

Newcastle broke the deadlock after 20 minutes when Tom Thorley’s challenge in the box saw the referee point to the spot. Joel Jones stepped up and made no mistake from 12 yards.

Chasetown tried to hit back with Nathan Cameron’s header forcing Slinn to save.

But the hosts almost stretched their advantage five minutes before the break when a free-kick was headed just wide at the back post.

The Scholars thought they’d levelled after a goalmouth scramble in the dying moments of the first half, but despite appeals the referee said the ball had not crossed the line.

An even second half saw little in the way of chances until Chasetown’s penalty appeals were waved away on 70 minutes.

The latter stages of the half saw things open up with Newcastle seeing a one-on-one saved well by Curtis Pond, while at the other end Luke Yates’ strike was well saved.

The home side should have doubled their lead with ten minutes left after a shot was blazed over the bar when it looked easier to score than miss, but it wasn’t to prove costly as Chasetown failed to find a way back into the game.