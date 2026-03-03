CHASETOWN Women piled more misery on basement side Whitchurch Alport after scoring eight goals to pick up the win.

The Scholars opened the scoring after a quarter of an hour through Kaz Clough, with Katie Thornhill adding a second shortly afterwards.

It was 3-0 on the half-hour when Leila Warner netted, with Chloe East-Goodman adding number four before Clough bagged her second before half-time.

The second half saw no let up for Whitchurch as Lydia Cope made it 6-0 ten minutes after the restart.

Ellesse Birkett scored a seventh for the Scholars, with a last minute Caitlin Dodds strike wrapping up the win.