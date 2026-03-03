A FORMER Mayor of Lichfield has confirmed he is joining the Green Party.

Cllr Sam Schafer, who represents the Chadsmead ward on Lichfield City Council, had previously quit Labour after raising concerns about the party’s national direction.

He said back in November that policy and leadership had left him “unable to support the party in good conscience”.

But he has now confirmed he will sit as a Green representative for the remainder of his term.

He said:

“After serving as an independent councillor, I am honored to announce my transition to the Green Party. “My journey in public service began with a deep commitment to our community, first as Mayor of Lichfield and then as a Labour councillor. Throughout these roles, I have always prioritised the wellbeing and needs of Lichfield’s residents. “In choosing to join the Green Party, I am inspired by the hope and kindness that they bring into politics. At a time when traditional parties often seem mired in conflict, the Green Party’s focus on unity, compassion and community-centric solutions is truly refreshing. “I believe this approach is exactly what we need to restore faith in our political system. “I am also concerned about certain approaches to politics that can undermine constructive dialogue and community trust. The Green Party’s commitment to positive, inclusive and forward-thinking politics stands in stark contrast and is a vision I am proud to support. “As I embark on this new chapter, I remain dedicated to serving the people of Lichfield with integrity and care. Together, we can build a more sustainable, inclusive, and compassionate future for our community.”

A spokesperson for Lichfield and Burntwood branch of the Green Party said:

“We are delighted to welcome Sam. His record of service to Lichfield speaks for itself. “We share a belief that politics should be kind, constructive and centred on the needs of our community. Together, we look forward to building a more sustainable and

compassionate future for our city.”