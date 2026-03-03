A LOCAL primary school has been told more work is needed to support pupils with special educational needs or disabilities.

It comes after an Ofsted inspection at Gentleshaw Primary Academy also said attention needed to be paid to early years provision and aspects of teaching and the curriculum.

The school, part of Future Generation Trust, was told it was reaching the expected standard for attendance and behavior, personal development and wellbeing, achievement and leadership and governance.

But the inspectors said special education needs or disabilities (SEND) was an area where improvements could be made.

The report said:

“Some staff do not have the right expertise to support pupils with special educational needs or disabilities effectively. “This means that any challenges that pupils face, both to their learning and their emotional wellbeing, continue to exist. “Over a short period of time, the school has seen an increase in the number of pupils who experience barriers to learning or wellbeing. Leaders have high expectations for these pupils and they identify needs swiftly. “Most staff know pupils well. They use the training they receive to make some appropriate adaptations to the curriculum. This helps pupils to succeed and access their learning. However, for some pupils, particularly those with SEND, this is not the case. “Despite the gaps that exist for some pupils, leaders work closely with families and external agencies. They respond well to the advice and guidance that professionals provide. Alternative provision is arranged appropriately. “Support for disadvantaged pupils is generally effective. However, leaders’ approach to the way in which Pupil Premium funding is used is not always strategic or systematic enough. This means that although leaders understand the barriers that disadvantaged pupils face, academic and pastoral gaps are not closing as quickly as they should for some.”

But the inspectors acknowledged that students at the school “typically achieve well”.

The report added:

“By the end of key stage 2, most pupils achieve the expected standards in reading, writing and mathematics. However, too few achieve the higher standard in these subjects. Despite the variation that exists in teaching, most pupils secure the important knowledge that they need to communicate, read, write and calculate by the end of key stage 1. For those who do not, leaders ensure that pupils secure this by the time they leave school. As a result, pupils are well prepared for the next stage of education. “Most pupils make appropriate progress through the planned curriculum from their starting points. This includes those who are disadvantaged and those with special educational needs or disabilities. “Pupils’ understanding and the work they produce show that they develop a broad range of knowledge and skills across different subjects by the end of Year 6.”

The full report can be viewed on the Ofsted website.