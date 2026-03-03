A LICHFIELD organisation has been recognised for its work on sustainability.

Grace Cares works to recycle unwanted care equipment and return it to use for those who need it at a reduced price.

The organisation has now been named as part of the Green Growth 100 list.

The initiative was launched by Small Business Britain in partnership with BT to spotlight companies successfully using sustainability as a core driver of growth.

Founder Hannah Montgomery said:

“Grace Cares is committed to a zero-to-landfill policy. We aim to sell, donate and recycle 100% of our pre-loved care equipment and are proud of our circular economy partnerships. “Being recognised in the Green Growth 100 is a huge honour and proof that purpose-led, circular business models can drive meaningful growth while creating lasting positive change.”

Grace Cares will also be in the running for the Green Growth Awards on 12th March, where two standout businesses will each receive a £5,000 grant to help scale their sustainability ambitions and continue driving positive change.

Michelle Ovens CBE, CEO and Founder of Small Business Britain, said:

“The Green Growth 100 celebrates the small businesses that are showing sustainability and growth go hand in hand. “These businesses are not only reducing their environmental impact, but also strengthening their operations, engaging customers and building more resilient business models. “Grace Cares is a brilliant example of how sustainability can fuel long-term success.”