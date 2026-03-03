THERE was silverware success for Lichfield’s under 16 girls as they beat Northern to lift the cup.

They started well at Cooke Fields against the breeze and scored an early try after one had been ruled out by the referee.

The visitors – through their forwards mainly – managed to take control of the game and scored three converted tries before half-time and Lichfield squeezed one in amongst them to make the score 21-10.

Significantly, the home side scored two cracking individual tries in the moments before the break.

That changed the whole momentum of the game and Lichfield grew stronger and stronger with their pace telling as they ran out 55-26 winners.

The medals and trophy were presented by England World Cup winner Amy Cokayne.

The under 18s were also involved in a good cup final at Northampton, encouraged by a healthy turn out of supporters and parents.

It was closely fought throughout, but the home side finished the stronger to take the title in the closing minutes with a 43-26 win.