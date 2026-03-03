PUPILS have been battling it out in a school speaking competition at Lichfield Cathedral.

Hosted by Dave Robertson MP, the event saw students debating on the topic of immigration.

Each school fielded three speakers, with The Friary School landing the team award and the individual crown which was scooped by Hannah Grimshaw.

The judging panel comprised of the Rt Revd Jan McFarlane, Dean of Lichfield Cathedral, Andrew Sims from the Rotary Club of Lichfield St Chad and Simon Price, chairman of Arthur Price.

The Lichfield MP said:

“It was inspiring to see so many young people engaging so confidently with a complex topic. “Their hard work, insight and courage in speaking publicly made this year’s competition a real highlight.”

Students from Lichfield Cathedral School. Picture: Robert Yardley

Students from Chase Terrace Academy. Picture: Robert Yardley

Students from King Edward VI School. Picture: Robert Yardley

Students from Erasmus Darwin Academy. Picture: Robert Yardley

Students from John Taylor High School. Picture: Robert Yardley

Students from John Taylor Free School. Picture: Robert Yardley

Andrew Sims, the Rt Revd Jan McFarlane,, Simon Price and Dave Robertson MP with The Friary School students Alex Meredith, Hannah Grimshaw and Oliver Bridges. Picture: Robert Yardley