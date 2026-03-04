COUNCIL chiefs have approved more than £1.4million of funding to support facilities, sports clubs and community spaces.

The money has come from the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL), which is collected from developers to support local infrastructure.

The projects receiving funding are:

£500,000 to Streethay Parish Council towards the delivery of Streethay Community Centre

£200,000 to Chasetown Football Club for the changing room project

£105,000 to Burntwood Rugby Club for pitch enhancement and maintenance

£99,454 to Fazeley Town Council towards the delivery of the Victory Terrace Play Area

£80,000 to Burntwood Dragons and Phoenix Football Club to support delivery of the conversion of disused changing facilities to a seated cafe area along with a toilet facility.

£75,000 to South Staffordshire College towards the Lichfield College Art Gallery

£60,000 to Lichfield Hockey Club for pitch resurfacing

£36,000 to Lichfield Sports Club and Vale View Crown Green Bowling Club towards the delivery of constructing a bowling green

£14,500 to Elford Boys Football Club towards the Elford Sports field car park

£3,000 to Wiggington and Hopwas Parish Council to support the Hopwas defibrillator project

£2,580 to Kings Bromley Bowling Club towards path renewal and green reboarding

An additional £300,000 has also been approved in principle for a new pump track at Chasewater.

Cllr Alex Farrell, cabinet member for housing and the Local Plan, said:

“Investing in our communities is one of the most important things we can do to ensure Lichfield District continues to be a great place to live, work and visit. “These projects will deliver real benefits for residents, creating opportunities for people to be active, supporting community connections, enhancing local facilities and providing spaces that bring people together. “It’s fantastic to see funding from development being reinvested back into the district to support local priorities and improve quality of life for our communities.”