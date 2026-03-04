A LOCAL charity is hoping to inspire youngsters to enjoy World Book Day.

St Giles Hospice’s bookshop in Lichfield will be joining the celebration from 5th to 7th March.

They will be offering three children’s books for the price of two and highlighting top tales for youngsters.

Junior shoppers who arrive dressed as their favourite character will also receive a small sweet treat.

Nicola Brannen-Mott, deputy head of retail at St Giles Hospice, said she hoped to repeat the success of last year’s World Book Day celebration.

“Last year it was wonderful to see so many children excited about books and eager to try something new. We loved seeing the creativity in their outfits and hearing about their favourite characters. “World Book Day is a lovely opportunity to celebrate reading and help make books accessible to families in our community. We are looking forward to welcoming everyone again this year.”