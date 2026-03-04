A COUNCIL leader says a pump track in Burntwood has taken “a huge step forward”.

Funding has been agreed by Lichfield District Council’s cabinet through its Community Infrastructure Levy allocation for the new facility.

Proposed to be built at Chasewater, the project has been the subject of a campaign by local families.

Cllr Darren Ennis, leader of Burntwood Town Council, said the project would help provide facilities for young people and families.

The Labour representative, who also serves the Chasetown ward at the district council, said:

“This is a huge step forward. We listened to residents, built a strong case and secured the funding. I am really pleased to see this backed. “Credit has also been given to local campaigners who drove the campaign. Their work in building support and keeping momentum has been key to reaching this stage. “This has been a real community effort.”

With the £300,000 of funding agreed, the focus now turns to securing land within a six-month window to allow the project to move forward.

Cllr Ennis said:

“Lichfield District Council has shown strong support through funding, with Burntwood Town Council ready to deliver. The next step is finalising land arrangements with partners. “If we can secure the land quickly, we can move at pace and deliver this for local young people. “Burntwood asked for this facility – funding is now in place and the council is ready to deliver.”