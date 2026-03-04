THE family of a woman who died in a crash in Barton-under-Needwood say her loss has left a space in their lives that can never be filled.

Sian Sanghera was pronounced dead at the scene after the incident involving a grey Audi on Barton Gate at 10.45pm on Saturday (28th February).

In a statement, the 33-year-old’s family said:

“Sian was a loving young mother, a devoted daughter and an incredible sister. She meant everything to our family. Her loss has left a space that can never be filled. “She was kind, caring, and always put others before herself, especially her young daughter, who was her whole world. “Anyone who knew Sian knew how deeply she loved and how fiercely she cared for the people around her.”

A man remains in hospital with serious injuries after the crash.

Anyone with information or relevant CCTV or dashcam footage from the area at the time is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 920 of 28th February.