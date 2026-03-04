FIRE crews say a blaze at a house in Lichfield was caused by a tumble dryer.

They were called to the property on Ponesfield Road at 7.45am this morning (4th March).

The fire was put out and the dryer removed from the house by firefighters.

Watch manager Arturs Grotans said:

“The cause of this fire was accidental and thankfully nobody was injured. “I would like to remind people to always use a single plug socket for large appliances, clean the filter on your tumble dryer regularly and ensure all appliances have a safety mark on them.”