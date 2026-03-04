BOOKINGS are open for a scheme providing free school holiday activities for children over Easter.

The Holiday Actvities and Food (HAF) programme sees Staffordshire children aged five to 16 who are eligible for benefit-related free school meals able to book on to a range of sessions.

Running from 30th March to 10th April, workshops will include sports, dance, drama, mindfulness and more.

A number of sessions will also offer paid places for those who are not eligible for the free spots.

Cllr Nick Lakin, cabinet member for children and young people at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“It’s fantastic to bring back our Easter HAF programme, giving children and young people across Staffordshire the chance to enjoy another holiday filled with inspiring and memorable experiences. “This year’s offer includes an exciting range of activities designed to help children stay active, build new skills and make the most of their time off school. “Whether they’re keen to explore a new interest or simply enjoy a fun day out, we’re proud to provide opportunities that every family can benefit from this Easter.”

Places can be booked online.