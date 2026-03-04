A LICHFIELD man is among a group who have been sentenced for supplying drugs.

Aaron Brittain, 36, worked with his dad, Neil Whitehouse, 66 and from Burton-on-Trent, his brother Brandon Whitehouse, 23 and of Burton-on-Trent, and Lee Dalton, 37 and from Dudley, to provide drugs in Tamworth between July 2018 and December 2019.

Their operation was discovered when Brittain was arrested in 2019 and had a number of messages on his phone related to the dealing of cocaine and cannabis.

After arresting all four men, officers searched a home in the Kings Bromley area where they found cash, deal bags and scales with traces of cannabis and cocaine.

A bucket of cannabis and deal bags were also found in an outhouse.

Officers then found more evidence on mobile phones which showed the group conspiring together to sell the drugs locally.

They have now been sentenced after admitting being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis:

Aaron Brittain – jailed for three years and ten months

Neil Whitehouse – jailed two years and four months

Lee Dalton – 18 months in prison, suspended for two years

Brandon Whitehouse – 16 months in prison, suspended for two years